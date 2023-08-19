Home

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Trainer Kris Gethin’s Birthday; See Post

Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hosted a dinner for their trainer Kris Gethin's birthday bash. The sneak peeks of the birthday celebration are doing the rounds on social media.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their trainer's birthday. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are arguably one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The actors occasionally treat their fans to some adorable social media posts. Most recently, they came together to celebrate the birthday of their trainer, Kris Gethin. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hosted a dinner at their Mumbai residence to mark their trainer’s special day. Some of their close friends also attended the low-key celebration. The cute photographs and videos from the birthday bash have now gone viral on the internet.

Vicky Kaushal dropped a selfie with trainer Kris Gethin on his Instagram Stories, wishing him a happy birthday.

Kris Gethin also used social media to thank the lovely couple for the heart-melting gesture. He posted glimpses of the birthday celebration on Instagram, along with a nostalgic note, describing how his birthday went. His note went like this, “I was invited to a beautiful, thoughtful, and healthy birthday dinner at @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif home prepared by Akshay Arora.”

The picture shows Kris Gethin posing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The Tiger 3 actress looked as pretty as ever in black attire, and a no-make-up look. On the other hand, Kaushal opted for a semi-formal white shirt, paired with blue denim trousers.

What’s Next For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal?

Now, talking about their professional commitments, Vicky Kaushal is currently occupied with his highly-awaited biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, titled Sam Bahadur. Made under the direction of Meghna Gulzar, the autobiographical drama marks her second professional association with Kaushal after Raazi. Aside from this, the actor also has other promising projects in the making, such as Anand Tiwari’s directorial Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. He will also be seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Vicky Kaushal will also appear in The Great Indian Family.

As for Katrina Kaif, she will be reprising the role of former ISI agent Zoya in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3. Additionally, the diva has also joined forces with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

