Home

Entertainment

Watch: Katrina Kaif Flies Out For Vacay with Hubby Vicky Kaushal Ahead Of Her Birthday

Watch: Katrina Kaif Flies Out For Vacay with Hubby Vicky Kaushal Ahead Of Her Birthday

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif jetted off in style day ahead of the latter's 40th birthday. The couple exchanged vows in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021. (Credits: Instagram)

Well, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are setting high couple goals of how to maintain the spark in a relationship! The couple who met at Zoya Akhtar’s party tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Recently, the lovebirds were snapped by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport as they flew out of Mumbai ahead of Katrina’s 40th birthday. The cute moments of the couple won over the internet. Kat and hubby Vicky didn’t shy away and posed for the lenses. Kat looked beautiful in blue denim and a floral top while Vicky looked dapper in athleisure.

Trending Now

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Give Couple Goals

The couple was all smiles as they stepped out of the car. Ahead of Katrina’s birthday, the couple have big plans for the day. They looked cute and romantic hand in hand as they walked in towards the entrance. While Vicky kept it casual in track pants, a white tee, pairing it with a matching jacket and a cap. Katrina, who is all set to turn a year older looked gorgeous in a floral top with baggy denim jeans. The duo wore a pair of black shades to complete their vacay mood.

You may like to read

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

People React To Vickat’s Bond

Unlike other Bollywood couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have kept their relationship simple and sweet as they really are. The love birds are always seen sharing cute moments via social media, which takes the internet by storm. Once again, the internet couldn’t stop gushing over the cuties as they jetted off in style.

In the comment section, fans couldn’t hold back and one fan wrote, “Beautiful Katrina with handsome VK!”. Another Instagram user wrote, “Ek number Jodi lagti Hai inki.” A comment read, “Kat has good taste”. “Damn, they look so good,” praised another.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film Merry Christmas opposite South actor Vijay Sethupathi. The actress will also feature in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Adding to her list of projects, Chandu Champion is also in the pipeline.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will be featuring in Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also casts Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in pivotal roles. The Bollywood heartthrob has also been roped in for a Karan Johar-backed entertainer featuring Tripti Dimri.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES