Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share FIRST glimpse of their baby boy, reveal his name, it is...

Katrina and Vicky reveal their son’s name

In their joint post, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed their son’s name as Vihaan Kaushal. The couple accompanied the image with a heartfelt message that reflected their emotions as new parents. “Our ray of light — Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.” The words struck an emotional chord with fans, who flooded the comments with love and blessings for the family.

A name with a special connection

Interestingly, the name Vihaan holds a meaningful connection for Vicky Kaushal. In his 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, helmed by Aditya Dhar, the actor played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, a character remembered for bravery and determination. The shared name has added a sentimental layer to the announcement, making it even more special for fans.