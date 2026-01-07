Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share FIRST glimpse of their baby boy, reveal his name, it is...

Some moments bring pure joy, and for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one such moment has arrived. The couple recently shared exciting news that has touched the hearts of fans everywhere. The actors have now introduced the world to their newborn son, marking a special chapter in their journey together. Along with the announcement, they shared a tender photograph that captured their baby’s tiny hand gently holding on to his parents’ fingers.
Katrina and Vicky reveal their son’s name
In their joint post, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed their son’s name as Vihaan Kaushal. The couple accompanied the image with a heartfelt message that reflected their emotions as new parents. “Our ray of light — Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.” The words struck an emotional chord with fans, who flooded the comments with love and blessings for the family.
A name with a special connection
Interestingly, the name Vihaan holds a meaningful connection for Vicky Kaushal. In his 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, helmed by Aditya Dhar, the actor played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, a character remembered for bravery and determination. The shared name has added a sentimental layer to the announcement, making it even more special for fans.
About Vihaan’s birth
The couple welcomed their son on November 7, 2025. When announcing his birth earlier, Katrina and Vicky had shared a short but emotional note expressing gratitude and joy at becoming parents. Since then, they had stayed away from the spotlight, choosing to cherish the early days of parenthood in private.
About Katrina and Vicky
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story began with mutual admiration and grew steadily away from public glare. After a quiet courtship, the two tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony. Over the years, they have often spoken about respect, support, and grounding each other through life’s highs and lows.