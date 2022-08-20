Mumbai: Actors and beloved Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to make waves with their presence. The duo did it again! Vicky and Katina were spotted outside a clinic as they were spotted by paparazzi. The couple was visible wearing masks as they made their way to their cars outside a dental practice amid the escalating Covid instances.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Relationship And Marriage Plans Leave Fans in Awe, #SidKiara Trends Big

In the pictures that are now going viral, Katrina was spotted in a pink floral outfit. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail, and she was seen wearing a stylish pair of sunglasses. Vicky, on the other hand, wore sunglasses and a checkered shirt. Also Read - Katrina Kaif To Announce Her Pregnancy On Koffee With Karan 7? Here’s What We Know

Vicky and Katrina Outside a Clinic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis for the couple. While some hoped that the couple is expecting their first baby together. Others knew she went out to get her wisdom tooth pulled out. One of the users wrote, “Guysss it’s her wisdom tooth issue!! She’s not pregnant.” Another user wrote, “Baby loading…” One of them also wrote, “Hmm something-something.”

As per BollywoodLife, Katrina Kaif would confirm or deny pregnancy rumours on Koffee With Karan 7. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, her Phone Bhoot co-stars, will also accompany her on the show.

On the professional front, Katrina has Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. She will be seen in Phone Bhoot, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie’s theatrical debut is scheduled for November 4, 2022. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has Govinda Naam Mera starring Bhumi Pednekr and Kiara Advani. The actor also has Sam Bahadur and The Great Indian Family in his pipeline.

Watch this space for more updates!