Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. As we say this, trust us, it is not mere speculations. Katrina Kaif's close one revealed that the hot couple of the industry will exchange vows on December 9 and it will be a Hindu wedding attended by the close family members and friends in the evening. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will take place on December 7, 8 with Sangeet and Mehendi, respectively, in Rajasthan. Pinkvilla has reported that there will be approximately 200 guests who will attend this Big Fat Bollywood Wedding. With a few days left for the wedding, the preparations are going on in full swing. The team of both the actors have been busy with the bookings and accommodations.

A few days ago, the team of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal started preparing for the wedding. A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on to take stock of the situation. According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding.

The couple will be having a court marriage in Mumbai next week before jetting off to Rajasthan for their royal wedding. There will be a ‘no phone policy’ at all the functions.