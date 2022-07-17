Katrina Kaif beach birthday party: Katrina Kaif turned a year old on Saturday, July 16 and what better way to celebrate with her girls in the Maldives! Katrina along with Vicky Kaushal left for a vacation to Maldives on Friday. They were joined by brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and his girlfriend and actress Sharvari Wagh. The birthday girl posted a series of pictures from her beach birthday where her girl gang had joined in. In the cool pictures, we can see Katrina Kaif sharing the frame with sister Isabella Kaif, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Ileana D’Cruz and Angira Dhar.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Celebrates Birthday at Maldives With Girl-Gang And Sunny Kaushal, Fans Ask 'Husband Ji Kaha Hai'

Katrina Kaif’s birthday with her girl gang

Out of the photo series, there is one photo of Katrina and Sharvari having a moment as they hug each other tightly at the beach. It has been confirmed by Ranveer Singh recently that Sharvari is dating Sunny Kaushal. In another picture, we can saw Sunny Kaushal turning a ladies’ man as he poses with Bhabhi Katrina’s girl gang. Netizens, in the comment section, asked where is Vicky Kaushal? It seems to have turned photographers for the bikini girls. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Bikini Looks: Times When Bang Bang Actress Set Internet On Fire With Her Killing And Sexy Bikini Looks - Watch Video

Katrina Kaif bonds with brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal

Ileana D’Cruz, who was also part of Katrina’s celebrations, shared a selfiie picture of the birthday girl, along with the others including Vicky Kaushal present. “Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake ♥️ “, the caption read. Also Read - Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Katrina Kaif Clicked At Airport With Hubby Vicky Kaushal As They Leave For Maldives- See Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)



Katrina Kaif, on the work front, has a lot of films in her pipeline. She will next be seen in Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and is also working on Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.