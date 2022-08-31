Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding news: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was a dreamy affair but the couple kept it a secret for a long time. The actors got hitched in a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore resort on December 9 last year. The news of the wedding wasn’t confirmed until the two shared the official pictures from the ceremony on social media in the evening.Also Read - Aryan Khan Parties Hard With Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle at Friend's Bash, Fans Say 'Ladies Man Like SRK'

Katrina and Vicky looked lovely at their wedding ceremony filled with love. And on Tuesday, Katrina finally opened up about why they decided to hide the news of their wedding for such a long time. Last evening, the actor walked the red carpet at the Filmfare Awards 2022 with Vicky. When Zoom asked her about the wedding, she said it was not because they wanted to make it a private affair but because they were afraid of the COVID restrictions. Katrina said, “I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, Covid-19. You know my family has been personally affected by Covid-19, and it was something that you had to take seriously.”] Also Read - Katrina Kaif’s Sunday From That Sea-Facing Balcony Was Better Than Yours -Watch Viral Video

Why did Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal hide their wedding news for a long time?

She added that the wedding was everything they had planned and dreamt of. Katrina said, “I think this year it’s been a lot better, but it was something that we wanted to really be cautious of, but the wedding was beautiful. I think we are both very happy.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif Exudes Uber-Cool Fashion Vibes in White T-Shirt And Blue Denim Dungaree

The actor was at the event to show support for her husband Vicky who won the Best Actor Critics Award for his performance in Sardar Udham. A picture of Katrina planting a sweet kiss on Vicky’s cheek is also going viral from the awards ceremony last night.

Meanwhile, Katrina will next be seen in a horror comedy titled Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to hit the screens on November 4. She will then be back with Salman Khan in the third instalment of the Tiger series which will be released in the theatres next year. Katrina also has a pan-India film titled Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina has teamed up with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt for Jee Le Zara, directed by Farhan Akhtar.