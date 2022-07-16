Katrina Kaif Celebrates Birthday With Girl-Gang: Katrina Kaif had the best plans in-store for her birthday as she celebrated it with her girl-gang and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal. Katrina can be seen having a fun time with her sister and friends at the beach as she celebrated her 38th birthday in Maldives. Katrina’s brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal is also seen in a goofy pose in one of the pictures. Katrina, her sister Isabelle, Ileana D’ Cruz and other ladies can be seen in beachwear while Sunny can be seen wearing casual white t-shirt and shorts. Katrina captioned her post as, “Birthday wala din ❤️❤️❤️.” Reacting to the same one netizen asked, “Arrey husband ji kaha hai (Where is Vicky Kaushal)??” A fan also wrote, “Koi ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta 😮😍(How can someone be so beautiful?).”Also Read - Katrina Kaif Bikini Looks: Times When Bang Bang Actress Set Internet On Fire With Her Killing And Sexy Bikini Looks - Watch Video

Check out the pictures shared by Katrina and fan reactions:

Vicky’s Special Birthday Wish For Katrina

Katrina, however, is accompanied by her whole family including husband Vicky Kaushal. Vicky shared Katrina’s picture in a white shirt which she wore over her black swimwear on his Instagram handle. Vicky captioned his post as, “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye (May these days come again and again and my heart shall sing along). Happy Birthday my love!!! ❤️❤️❤️” Also Read - Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Katrina Kaif Clicked At Airport With Hubby Vicky Kaushal As They Leave For Maldives- See Photos

Check out this Instagram post by Vicky Kaushal:

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s Untitled next. Katrina is all geared up for YRF’s spy actioner Tiger-3 co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

