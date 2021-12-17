Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 and since then, social media is flooded with their pre-wedding and post-wedding pictures. Now, breaking the news on the social media platforms almost after a week of their wedding, Katrina and Vicky gave a glimpse of new bride’s first cooking session. Post her wedding, there is a ritual ‘pehli rasoi’ where the bride is supposed to make something sweet, and Katrina Kaif gave a quick glimpse as she prepared sooji halwa on this day. Katrina took to her Instagram handle where she was seen holding a bowl of halwa, topped with raisins. She wrote ‘Maine Banaya and Chauka Chadhana. Katrina prepared the dish for her in-laws and dearest hubby as part of the chauka chadhana tradition (in punjabi).Also Read - Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif: Exes Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Shower Katrina With Most Expensive Gifts, Checkout Full List

Have a look at the posts:

Vicky Kaushal became the food critic and posted a pic on his Instagram story with a bowl of halwa in his hand where he wrote, "Best halwa ever (with kiss emojis)".

For the past few days, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been sharing glimpses of their wedding ceremony with fans and we must say it's a treat for Vickat fans. This is the first time they've made their relationship public which came as a huge shock to many fans. Vicky -Katrina's grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan took place on December 9, 2021.