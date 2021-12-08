The fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are eagerly waiting for the wedding pictures to be out. However, they have to wait a little more for that, keeping in mind the SOPs kept in place at Six Senses Fort. Amid all the pre-wedding festivities details, Katrina’s pictures in green Kanjivaram saree with mehendi applied on her hands are going viral on social media and many are speculating that the photos are from her pre-wedding ceremony.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal To Visit Wife Katrina Kaif's London Home With Family Next Year

In the photos, she can be seen clad in a stunning saree with several jewelery pieces worn by her and she is seen all happy and dancing. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif's Sangeet Ceremony: Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, Toshi Sabri Reach Jaipur For Musical Night

See Pictures Here:



Fact Check: The pictures are from an old ad, also featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In the ad, she can be seen in different bridal avatars. Also Read - Ek Vo Din The! Jab Vicky Kaushal Made His First Instagram Post For Wife Katrina Kaif

Watch Ad Here:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Vicky and Katrina hosted a grand sangeet night which was followed by the mehendi ceremony. The celebrity mehendi artist, Veena Nagda applied mehendi to the bride. Moreover, the couple’s sangeet was headlined by the Punjabi band RDH comprising of Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur.

Katrina and Vicky’s Haldi ceremony was held today afternoon. After the tasty breakfast, the guests and the bride and the groom headed to their respective rooms to get ready. The haldi ceremony was followed by a grand lunch which included 30 dishes from various international and local cuisines. As per the insider, “There will be two haldi ceremonies. Today, Katrina’s sisters and their husbands, along with other relatives, will participate in the haldi. For them, this will be a new experience. Tomorrow (December 9), there will be a traditional haldi ceremony before the wedding. Vicky Kaushal will be a part of the haldi on December 9.”

Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal’s childhood friend Malavika Mohanan, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Aastha Gill, Toshiba Sabri, DJ Chetas, among others reached Jaipur today for the big fat Punjabi wedding.