Home

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Dazzles in Golden Silk Saree, Vicky Kaushal in Cream Sherwani – A Stylish Arrival at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Ceremony

Katrina Kaif Dazzles in Golden Silk Saree, Vicky Kaushal in Cream Sherwani – A Stylish Arrival at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal made heads turn in their stunning traditional attire as they leave for consecration ceremony. The couple hold each other close as they pose for paps - WATCH

Katrina Kaif Dazzles in Golden Silk Saree, Vicky Kaushal in Cream Sherwani - A Stylish Arrival at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Bollywood stars have begun to arrive in the temple town of Ayodhya, where they have been invited to attend the major consecration event of the recently built Ram Temple. Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda, and Amitabh Bachchan were spotted at the airports in Chennai and Mumbai. Along with several other celebs, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were invited to the Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Trending Now

Katrina Kaif looked like a vision to behold in a gold-coloured saree. She kept her locks straight as they fell beautifully on her shoulder. The ‘Tiger 3‘ star accessorized her traditional attire with simple gold jewellery. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, tied his hair in a man bun. The ‘Sam Bahdur‘ fame looked dapper in a cream-coloured sherwani. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal posed for pictures as they left Mumbai airport.

You may like to read

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Leave For Ayodhya – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s video from the Mumbai airport went viral on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, saints, and many other notable visitors will be attending the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla. The invitation has also been extended to several well-known figures from the movies and sports.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust states that a spectacular musical performance called Mangal Dhwani would commemorate the Pran Pratishtha ritual. Some of the biggest stars in music will be present at the event. The staging is set for 10:00 AM. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Temple will take place a 12:30 PM. For the unversed, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple now houses the deity of Lord Ram. Arun Yogiraj, a sculptor from Mysuru, created the idol, which stands 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tons. Made from the same stone, the idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old boy standing on a lotus.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.