Katrina Kaif enjoys her ‘best birthday’ with Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan, shares adorable moments- See pics

Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram post captures precious moments from her birthday celebration with Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan. The candid pictures have left fans showering the couple with love and warm wishes.

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Katrina Kaif drops beautiful photos (PC: Twitter)

Katrina Kaif’s latest birthday turned into one of her most memorable celebrations as she marked the occasion with husband Vicky Kaushal and their baby boy, Vihaan. It was her first birthday after embracing motherhood, making the day even more special. The actor later shared glimpses of the intimate celebration on Instagram, giving fans a heartwarming look at the precious family moments. From candid pictures with Vicky to adorable moments with baby Vihaan, the post quickly won the hearts of fans, who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and love.

Katrina Kaif shares heartfelt birthday post

On Sunday, Katrina posted a series of family pictures from her birthday celebration. Dressed in a soft orange outfit, the actor looked radiant as she spent quality time with Vicky Kaushal and their son. While the couple continued their decision to keep Vihaan’s face away from the public eye, the pictures beautifully captured the warmth of the occasion.

Along with the photos, Katrina penned an emotional note expressing her gratitude for motherhood. Calling it her “Best Birthday,” she wrote, “Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that you are. Best Birthday.” She also ended the message on a playful note by mentioning Vicky, writing, “You’re not too bad either,” leaving fans smiling.

See Katrina Kaif’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal’s adorable birthday wish

Vicky Kaushal also made sure to make his wife’s birthday memorable with a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a candid picture from the celebration, the actor posted a warm embrace with Katrina while holding a piece of birthday cake. The simple celebration, decorated with white and gold balloons and a “Happy Birthday” banner, reflected the couple’s preference for keeping special moments private.

The special meaning behind baby Vihaan’s name

Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son, Vihaan, in January this year. While announcing the arrival of their baby, the couple chose to keep his identity private and requested fans to respect their decision. They also shared the beautiful meaning behind his name, writing, “Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.” The heartfelt announcement received immense love from fans and members of the film industry alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

What’s next for Katrina Kaif?

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Fans are also eagerly waiting for Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip film featuring Katrina, global icon Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Although the project has faced multiple delays because of scheduling conflicts, the makers have clarified that the film has not been shelved and remains on the back burner.