Home

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif REACTS to Made in Heaven season 2 trailer

Katrina Kaif REACTS to Made in Heaven season 2 trailer

After witnessing the trailer of Made in Heaven season 2 Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Loveee…. The best show tooooo excited for this Looking.”

Made in Heaven Season 2 trailer out. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ever since the first season of the web series Made in Heaven reached the audience, they have been waiting with bated breath for the second season of the show. Now, raising the excitement for Made in Heaven Season 2, the makers have unveiled the trailer. As the preview left the fans impressed, an excited Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and shared the captivating trailer and wrote, “Loveee…. The best show tooooo excited for this Looking.” Made in Heaven Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 10 this year.

Trending Now

Made in Heaven 2 trailer out

Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala return as wedding planners. The show is full of drama as the wedding planners and their clients who are all set to get married navigate through complex relationships. Apart from Sobhita Dhulipala, and Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivangi Rastogi will also be seen reprising their roles from season 1. Along with some familiar faces, the series will also have some fresh faces in the form of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, Trinetra, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, and Sarah Jane Dias.

Made under the direction of Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, Made in Heaven season 2 has been financed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment banner and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby banner.

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven season 2

Opening up about playing the role of Tara yet again in Made in Heaven season 2, Sobhita Dhulipala said that it has been both fascinating and challenging for her to step into Tara’s shoes once again. She further added that she thinks this season will resonate with the audience even more. She also revealed that although there is a little pressure to match and even surpass the audience’s expectations from the previous season, she is positive about it. Sobhita Dhulipala added that she is sure that Made in Heaven Season 2 will enthrall the viewers and prompt significant conversations about the complexities of human existence, making it an unforgettable and thought-provoking experience.

What’s next for Katrina Kaif?

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupati, and Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan in her kitty.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES