Katrina Kaif faces postpartum body-shaming after recent appearance, Shivaleeka Oberoi calls out trolls: ‘Stop glorifying’

Shivaleeka Oberoi has come out in Katrina Kaif’s support and called out people for body-shaming her. Katrina welcomed baby boy on November 7, 2025.

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Katrina Kaif (PC-YouTube)

Katrina Kaif has once again found herself at the centre of social media trolling after a recent public appearance. Several users commented on the actor’s looks, with some making insensitive remarks about her postpartum appearance. Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi has now come out in Katrina’s support and called out people for body-shaming her. Shivaleeka took to social media to question the criticism and reminded people that postpartum recovery can look different for every woman.

Calling out the trolls, Shivaleeka wrote, “Kya ho gaya hai means?!?! This is Motherhood! This is what normal postpartum recovery looks like – the good, the bad, the bloating, the exhaustion and everything in between.”

She further added, “Stop glorifying a version of motherhood that doesn’t exist. After seeing multiple of such posts in the last few days… can’t help but think how ridiculous the thought process is!”

Shivaleeka Oberoi is known for her work in films such as Yeh Saali Aashiqui and the Khuda Haafiz franchise.

Why Was Katrina Kaif Trolled?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted at the funeral and prayer meet of filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who passed away on August 25. The couple did not interact with the paparazzi and quickly got into their car after attending the prayer meet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Mehfil (@filmymehfil)



Following the appearance, some social media users targeted Katrina over her looks. One user wrote, “This is terrible, what happened to Katrina?” Another commented, “She looks like a rasgulla.”

The comments soon sparked criticism from others, with many calling out the body-shaming directed at the actor.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. They named him Vihaan Kaushal. The couple got married in 2021 and has remained one of Bollywood’s most loved celebrity pairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



Vicky had earlier spoken about becoming a father and the changes that came with parenthood. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India last year, he said, “He is three months old right now, there’s very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I’m just trying to be a cheerleader and I’m waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more.”

Talking about Katrina, he had said, “Right now, the mother is being the superhero and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much.”

Katrina has become more selective about her film projects in recent years and has also been focusing on her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. The brand recently expanded into skincare with the launch of two new products.

Kaif was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas. Vicky, meanwhile, has several projects lined up, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.