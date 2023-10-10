Home

Katrina Kaif Finally Speaks on Her Action Scenes in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3: “Strong, Gutsy, Badass…”

Katrina Kaif talks about pushing her body to the 'breaking point' in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Here's she speaking about doing action in the YRF film.

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif takes pride in being the first super spy from YRF’s spy universe. In her latest statement in the media, she talks about returning as Zoya in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and how hard has she worked for the role. The actor reveals that she would be seen performing some critical action scenes in the film that she has mastered under the supervision of prolific stunt professionals.

Yash Raj Films on Tuesday unveiled an action-packed poster of Katrina‘s character from the film and that set the internet roaring. In her statement to the media, the actor talked about pushing her body to the ‘breaking point’. Katrina said, “Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all, she stands up for humanity, every single time.”

Katrina Kaif on pushing herself to ‘breaking point’ for Tiger 3

She added, “It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet.”

Katrina went on to talk about how Zoya is her dream role and how important it is for her to play a woman who’s so strong and independent. “It is always exciting to do action and I have been a fan of the action genre forever. So, playing Zoya is a dream come true for me. Strong, gutsy, badass and no-holds-barred! I’m looking forward to the reaction of people when they see Zoya on screen. She is the yin to the yang of Tiger,” she explained.

Tiger 3, which is all set to be the big Diwali release this year, has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. It will also feature a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic role of Pathaan. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Tiger 3!

