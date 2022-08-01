Katrina Kaif Viral Video: Actor Katrina Kaif, who never fails to make heads turn with her impeccable sense of fashion, has done it again. The actor dropped a stunning video with a necessary hair flip, making her fans swoon all over. She wore an asymmetrical outfit with black and white stripes. She was striking poses on a chair with her hair open and a big giant smile on her face. Kat looked lovely as she finished her look with a pair of black stilettos. Katrina Kaif shared the video on her Instagram and captioned the video, “A little posing and the necessary hair flick.” She added Hary Styles’ ‘Late Night Talking’ song to her video.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Upset With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor? Actress Doesn’t Want Him to Work With Vicky Kaushal - Report

Fans dropped fire and heart emojis on her post. One of the users wrote, “Finally !! We missed shoots so much, slaying as always.” Another user wrote, “Aap toh queen ho.” One of them also wrote, “So classy, queen is back.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Death Threat: Mumbai Police Arrests Struggling Actor Named Manvinder Singh

Katrina Kaif has been actively sharing posts about her hectic schedule, workouts, rehearsals, and other activities ever since she got back from her 39th birthday celebrations in the Maldives with hubby Vicky Kaushal, family and close friends.

The beauty line owned by Katrina, Kay Beauty, recently took home the brand of the year prize from VOGUE India. The actress shared a photo published by Vogue on her own Instagram account. Vicky Kaushal soon after congratulated his wife on winning and said, “Brand of the year by the Woman of my life! Congratulations beautiful.”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will star in Phone Bhoot with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also appear with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Alongside Vijay Sethupathi, she will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas.

