Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal wedding photos and videos: is getting married to the love of her life actor Vicky Kaushal today at the fort-turned-hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in presence of their family and friends. We have been trying our best to give you the inside reports about the wedding and its timings. On the day of the VicKat wedding, we want to share Katrina Kaif’s dream that she had once share on Twitter. An old Tweet of ZoomTV from 2012 has been going viral on social media that quoted saying, ‘Katrina: I want to get married in a haveli in a royal Indian style.’ Katrina had spoken to the portal and revealed that she always wanted a grand royal wedding. Now, we can say that Katrina has fulfilled her dream and more than that, she has also arranged the best for her guests.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Paying 75% Of The Wedding Expense? Know The Truth Here

The fort where the two are marrying has been converted into a fortress once again for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding ceremony as the curtains have been raised on its grand arches to avoid prying cameras. But we can hear the beats of band baaja and dhol in the videos that has been leaked from the venue. The ‘pheras’ will happen anytime soon and the organisers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the security intact with watertight monitoring of what’s happening inside the venue. Also Read - Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal Wedding: From Salman to Kareena, List of Celebrities Who Haven't Been Invited to VicKat’s D-Day

Earlier, leaked photos of the guests in the hotel’s corridors made their way to the Internet after the ‘Haldi’ ceremony of the high profile wedding. Taking cognisance of the situation, the wedding planners in tandem with the hotel management have covered the key outlets of the heritage property. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Opulent Glass Mandap, Beautiful Doli, 7 White Horses Carriage And More

As per the sources, Vicky’s ‘Sehra’ ceremony is also underway, post which the Baaraat will make its way to the wedding ‘mandap’. Keeping up with the floral theme, the venue will be decorated with rustic floral elements as the actors are said to be having a royal wedding.