Katrina Kaif Gives a ‘Loving Wake up Call’ to Vicky Kaushal: Katrina Kaif is all geared up as her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot releases this Halloween. This is Katrina’s first release of 2022. The actor who plays a ghost in the film is back-in-action post her 2021 blockbuster Sooryavanshi. As the trailer of the movie co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter is well-received by the audiences. Katrina recently pranked her husband Vicky Kaushal by playing her famous dialogue from Phone Bhoot while he felt sleepy. The actor posted a funny reel where she is waking up by trying to scare him.Also Read - Anushka Sharma v/s Katrina Kaif Fashion Faceoff: Who Wore The Sheer Sparkly Sabyasachi Saree Better?

KATRINA KAIF’S LOVING WAKE UP CALL FOR VICKY KAUSHAL

Katrina shared a video where she is waking up Vicky while her voiceover from Phone Bhoot plays in the background. As Vicky wakes up Katrina’s dialogue promo Main Ek Bhoot Hoon plays loud. The actor looks annoyed and places his hand on his forehead. He later pulls back his blanket and tries to sleep again. Katrina captioned her post as, “Biwi ka loving wake up call 👻.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif Turns Patakha in Hot Black Saree With Plunging Neckline Sexy Blouse For Diwali Party, See Pics

CHECK OUT KATRINA KAIF’S FUNNY INSTAGRAM REEL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Also Read - Katrina Kaif Reveals Being Told She Couldn't Dance, Says 'Just Stating The Obvious'

Phone Bhoot releases on November 4, 2022. Katrina will next be seen in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas that releases on December 23, 2022.

For more updates on Katrina Kaif and Phone Bhoot, check out this space at India.com.