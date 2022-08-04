Was Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Hacked And Who is Camedia Moderatez?: Katrina Kaif gave a shocker to her fans and followers as her Instagram handle showed her name changed to Camedia Moderatez for a brief time. Katrina’s name remained Camedia Moderatez for some time before it started reflecting her original name after a few hours. Katrina’s fans and netizens are wondering if the actor’s account got hacked. It is also being speculated over gossip mills that this could be a publicity stunt for the actor’s upcoming film Phone Bhoot. It is also being claimed as per multiple media reports that this could be a marketing gimmick for Katrina’s beauty brand Kay as well. Netizens went berserk over Katrina’s brief name change and were left wondering what is the correlation between the actor and Camedia Moderatez.Also Read - Bhaijaan: Salman Khan to Work With World's Smallest Singer Abdu Rozik - Deets Inside

Check out the netizens’ reactions:

The hacker changed the profile picture and name omg#KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/EefHyNg9kA — PhoneBhoot 4th November☎️👻 (@MsHarleenSahani) August 4, 2022

Is #katrinakaif hacked or is she in her i am changing my name era? — Tee 🌬 (@Itsmetee7) August 4, 2022

Camedia Moderatez, who? Dont tell me Katrina ‘s account is being hacked. 😨 #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/PLyextIhbV — 💟 Mira 💟 (@itskaytobeyou) August 4, 2022

Camedia Moderatez ??

What’s up with #KatrinaKaif ‘s IG ? Is it hacked or what ?? pic.twitter.com/FxKIRAABtj — .Kay Katrina. (@Nitish_B2) August 4, 2022



Who is Camedia Moderatez ?

Quite amusing as it may sound but any google search on Camedia Moderatez will show results related to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Is it actually an internet hack or a PR stunt? What do you think?

For more updates on Katrina Kaif, check out this space at India.com.