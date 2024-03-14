Home

Katrina Kaif Opens Up About 'Unrealistic' Beauty Standards in Bollywood, 'Trying to Fix it…'

Katrina Kaif Opens Up About ‘Unrealistic’ Beauty Standards in Bollywood, ‘Trying to Fix it…’

Katrina Kaif talked about how she has encountered unrealistic and unwavering beauty standards since entering the industry in 2003. She talked about how her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal, helped her in these situations.

Katrina Kaif Opens Up About 'Unrealistic' Beauty Standards in Bollywood, 'Trying to Fix it...'

Katrina Kaif has discussed her encounters with the pressure to seem a specific way. During her debut in films with Boom in 2003, Katrina, now forty, acknowledged that she had encountered unattainable and unforgiving beauty standards in an interview with Hello! India. She also revealed that she occasionally worries about how she appears before going to an event. She also talked about how, over time, her work in the business has changed the way she views beauty. According to Kaif, women are frequently subjected to unattainable beauty standards by society and social media, which can cause issues with confidence and self-worth.

I have often experienced the pressures of a certain standard of beauty and the pressures to conform to that standard. I have found that to be often stifling and intimidating… There’ll be a moment where I will be, you know, fussing before I leave the house for an event or something. I’ll end up finding something that I see, which is not to my liking and I’m trying to fix it, whether it’s a costume or hair or something. And then my husband will wryly remind me ‘Aren’t you the person who says ‘It’s Kay to Be You’ (Her makeup brand Kay Beauty’s tagline)?”

In addition to highlighting the value of self-belief, clarity of thinking, determination, and recognizing our own aspirations and goals, Katrina discussed how difficult it can be to preserve a sense of individuality in the face of cultural pressures. “I stepped into this industry when I was 17 and after over two decades, I’m not the same person I was when I entered, right? Your life experiences mould you into the person you become. The experiences life presents you with and your reactions to them is what makes you who you are, ” added the 40-year-old superstar.

“It can be really, really confusing to retain and to maintain your sense of individuality and know who you are, not who you are in comparison to what everyone else is doing or saying around you. I think what’s really important for all of us, and this is something that I try to follow, is self belief, clarity of thought, determination and taking the time for us to understand our own thoughts and desires and goals. This is something that I’m still trying to navigate, ” Kaif said.

Katrina Kaif recently appeared with Vijay Sethupathi in the movie Merry Christmas. The actor starred with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in ‘Tiger 3.’ She transitioned into an entrepreneur as she chose to pursue her love of beauty as a company in 2019. All age groups and skin tones may find items under her trademark, Kay Beauty. Kay Beauty has become one of the most popular beauty companies on the internet.

