Katrina Kaif Opens up on Pay Disparity in Bollywood: ‘…A Little More Equality’

Katrina Kaif emphasised on the disparity in box office numbers between movies led by male and female actors, citing it as a significant factor influencing payment discrepancies.

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif during the promotions of her upcoming film "Bharat" in Mumbai, on May 31, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Actor Katrina Kaif, known for her successful career, recently addressed the prevalent issue of pay disparity between male and female actors in the Indian film industry. Ahead of the release of her upcoming movie Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina spoke candidly about this complex topic. In an interview with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif delved into the nuances of pay inequality in Bollywood, highlighting the evident gap between the earnings of male-led and female-led films. Expressing her thoughts on whether the industry has progressed towards achieving pay parity, she firmly stated that there hasn’t been substantial change over the years. Katrina Kaif further emphasised the disparity in box office numbers between movies led by male and female actors, citing it as a significant factor influencing payment discrepancies.

“No. That’s the only simple answer to that. In a word. And I think that’s a really, really tricky topic. Because I have heard it being said that ‘look at the top 10 openings of male-led films, and look at the top 10 openings of just female-led films’. And more often than not, there’s a big disparity in the numbers. It is a tricky debate. I mean, who is to decide which ingredient is the most important to make a dish? A film is a combination of many ingredients. I personally think that it would be incredible to see a little more equality,” said Katrina.

Katrina Kaif recounted an actor’s viewpoint she had heard, stating that the wide gap in box office returns justifies unequal pay between genders. However, she challenged this stance by likening a film to a complex recipe, where every element contributes to its success. Expressing her desire for greater equality, Katrina highlighted the importance of a more balanced approach.

The actor’s upcoming film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, offers a thriller narrative set during Christmas, where two strangers forge an instant connection. The movie’s trailer released on December 20, and the film is slated for release on January 12, 2024.

