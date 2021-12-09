Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all ready to take saath pheras in a few minutes from now. Ahead of their grand wedding, several unconfirmed reports revealed a lot of things about their guests, wedding cake, menu, the bride and the groom and their ceremonies. The latest report suggests that out of the total wedding expense, Katrina is paying 75% of it, and Vicky is paying 25% of the expense. As per the BollywoodLife report, the wedding venue at the Six Senses Fort Varwara in Sawai Madhopur has been supposedly given free of cost, keeping in mind the publicity and sales that will flow from such a high-profile wedding taking place at the resort for the years to come.Also Read - Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal Wedding: From Salman to Kareena, List of Celebrities Who Haven't Been Invited to VicKat’s D-Day

The report also stated that Katrina is apparently signing most of the cheques, including travel cost of all the guests, security arrangements, and other expenses.

However, India Today has rubbished such reports and called it 'insensitive'.

The Wedding:

For the grand traditional wedding ceremony, Katrina Kaif will be making her entry in a doli at the glass mandap. The traditional doli comes with mirror work and drapery with shades of yellow, orange, and hues of pink. While Vicky will make his entry on a carriage drawn by seven white horses. The horse carriage and the doli has been kept inside the resort for the main wedding to take place. Talking about the mandap,. It is an opulent mandap made out of glass.

The couple is set to have two wedding ceremonies today, as they want to honour both their traditions and culture. As per the latest reports, their Punjabi-style wedding will begin around noon and they will be taking their saath pheras between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The mandap has been placed in such a way that it faces a temple. Katrina and Vicky were asked by their family members to visit the famous Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore Fort before they tie the knot. However, that will not be possible due to the security reasons and hence, the Prasad will be offered in the temple on their behalf.

Sangeet:

As per the reports, for their sangeet ceremony last night, Katrina looked beautiful in a pink lehenga with zari embroidery of flower motifs at her sangeet while Vicky sported a sherwani.

Haldi:

The haldi ceremony took place on Wednesday afternoon. As per the insider, “There will be two haldi ceremonies. Today, Katrina’s sisters and their husbands, along with other relatives, will participate in the haldi. For them, this will be a new experience. Tomorrow (December 9), there will be a traditional haldi ceremony before the wedding. Vicky Kaushal will be a part of the haldi on December 9.”

Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal’s childhood friend Malavika Mohanan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Aastha Gill, Toshiba Sabri, DJ Chetas, among others reached Jaipur today for the big fat Punjabi wedding.