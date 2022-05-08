Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Mother’s Day 2022: Bollywood’s popular newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have celebrated Mother’s Day on social media by sharing adorable pictures from their latest camera roll and wedding album. Wishing both the mothers, Katrina first took to her Instagram handle to share one picture with her own mother Suzanne Turquotte and another with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal (Vicky’s mother) where the actor is sitting next to her and Vicky. The adorable photo shows how simple they are at their home in comfortable yet elegant clothes. While sharing the pics, Katrina captioned, “Mother’s Day,” with a bunch of blue hearts.Also Read - Mother's Day Special: Bananas To Grapes, Fruits That Pregnant Women Should Not Eat - Watch Video

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal dropped a series of unseen adorable wedding photos that took place in December last year. Dedicating the cute Instagram post to his mother and mother-in-law, Vicky shared some fun photos and one of them is where VicKat touches Katrina’s mom’s feet after a ceremony. While sharing the pics, the Sardar Udham actor wrote a caption in Punjabi, “Maawan Thandiyan Chawan” that means mothers are like cool shadows or more appropriately that you feel good under the shelter of mothers. Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle Marks Special Day for Moms with a Heartfelt GIF

VicKat are heads over heals in love with each other and it has been reported that they are pregnant. A few weeks ago, Katrina was spotted at Mumbai airport where she was dressed in a baggy light pink kurta and pants. The Internet jumped to conclusions, as it does and made it viral that Katrina Kaif is expecting. However, none of them confirmed the news about the same.