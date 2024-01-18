Home

Katrina Kaif Raves About Co-star Vijay Sethupathi in AMA Session on Insta, Calls Him ‘Unique, Unusual, Humble’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif on Instagram recently spoke highly of actor Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina also shared her wonderful experience on the sets of Merry Christmas. Here's what she shared.

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the success of her Sriram Raghavan-directed thriller Merry Christmas, in which she plays the lead role alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi. While Katrina talked about her film, her character, and the special praise she received from her husband Vicky Kaushal, the highlight of her responses was her answer to a question about her co-star Vijay Sethupathi. She recently participated in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, where she answered numerous fan questions and shared her experience of working on Merry Christmas.

Katrina Speaks Highly Of Vijay Sethupathi

When asked about her “experience working with Vijay Sethupathi sir (sic)” by a fan, the actress described it as distinctive, unconventional, and incredibly freeing. She mentioned that “He is completely at ease with himself and shows no pretense in front of the camera, only sincerity (sic).”

Here’s what Katrina Shared On Her Instagram Story:

Another Instagram user, during her AMA, Katrina was asked to share her thoughts on Mr. Vijay Sethupathi in two words. She responded with “Makkal Selvan (sic),” which holds a deep meaning as it refers to Vijay Sethupathi being known as the People’s Treasure in the Tamil film industry.

During a conversation about her favorite scene in the movie, Kartina reveals a snapshot of a deeply touching moment when Vijay Sethupathi’s character Albert tells a story to comfort the child actor Pari Sharma’s character Annie. Commending the scene, Katrina expressed, “Whenever I watch it, it brings a big smile to my face (sic).”

Besides Vijay, Katrina also acknowledged director Sriram Raghavan and praised his vision. She stated, “Sriram Sir truly embodied and understood every character, he possesses great insights, and our rehearsals allowed us to delve into various possibilities in each scene (sic).”

While the AMA session of Katrina Kaif continued, an interesting question popped up, it read “How much time did you take to recite and learn Tamil dialogue? Was it very hard? (sic).” To this, the Merry Christmas actress responded, “Very very hard….But I had great support from Vijay Sethupathi all throughout (sic).”

Despite receiving compliments from various sources, Katrina received the most heartwarming response from her husband Vicky Kaushal. When a fan inquired about the ‘best reaction’ she received for the film, she posted a photo of Vicky embracing her and captioned it as “Jhappi from hubby” along with a heart emoji.

Box Office Collection of Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas has been finding it difficult to attract the audience. On day six of its making business, the movie has collected an estimate of Rs 13.83 crore nett in all languages at the domestic box office.

The thrilling suspense film, which premiered in theaters on January 12, has been praised for its ability to transcend genres. It is available in both Hindi and Tamil and features a diverse cast of supporting actors.

The Hindi version of ‘Merry Christmas’ includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in similar roles.

