Actor Katrina Kaif‘s younger sister, Isabelle Kaif turned a year older on January 6. Isabelle was busy filming her next project on her 31st birthday. However, it appeared that the Kaif sisters were unable to meet on this special day. The entire family got together via video conference to wish the birthday girl on this joyous occasion. Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal used a Zoom call to make her birthday more memorable. Sunny Kaushal, Vicky’s brother, and another friend as well joined the zoom call. Bang Bang fame posted a photo of the Zoom celebrations on Instagram.Also Read - Movies to Watch Out For in 2022: From Alia-Ranbir's Brahmastra to Katrina's Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif wrote, “Happy, happy, happiest birthday Isabelle Kaif – This is the year that will shower all the love, light and happiness on you (sic).” Reposting this story on her Instagram handle, Isabelle wrote, “Zoom birthdays are back! Thanks.” Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Imitates Katrina Kaif's Dance Moves From Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Delights The Internet | Watch

Check this out:

Vicky Kaushal also wished his sister-in-law on Instagram, posting a gorgeous photo of Isabelle Kaif. Kaif wore a casual outfit and a Star Wars cap in the photo. URI star wrote, “Happiest birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today.” She was quick to reply, “Thanks a ton.” Also Read - Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal’s Viral Workout Video Gives Gym Goals, Fans Say ‘Jabse Bahu Katrina Aai Hai.. ’

Take a look:

Bunty Babli 2 fame Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Sunny Kaushal and met Isabelle at Katrina and Vicky’s wedding, wished her a happy birthday as well. Others who wished the younger Kaif was actor Pulkit Samrat and casting director Shanoo Sharma. Isabelle revealed that she would be working on her birthday and uploaded a photo from the set. “that’s a wrap on a working birthday…thanks guys for all the love,” she wrote.

Katrina and Vicky held a regal wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in December last year. The couple married in a multi-day ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara.