Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif is regarded as one of the best dancers in the entertainment industry. However, at the beginning of her career, she was told that she couldn't dance. Katrina addressed the issue in a recent chat, saying that the person who pointed it out was correct because she couldn't really dance well back then.

Katrina Kaif Recalls Being Told That She Couldn’t Dance

Over the years, Katrina has featured in many hit songs including Kamli (Dhoom 3), Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan) and much more. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina said, "Honestly, I could not dance. It's not that, 'Oh they said that about me. Hmmm'. No, I couldn't dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I've said it many times before. This is me in the beginning (flailing her arms) hands everywhere."

Katrina recalled, "Bosco was the first person to… I don't why or what he saw. Bosco was the first person to explain to me or talk to me. Because I was convinced that I was not a good dancer, and I was never going to be a good dancer and I couldn't dance and that was coming across. Bosco told me that you are a good dancer. You have it in you, but you have to work on. So, once I felt the confidence that I am a good dancer, I just had to figure out the way and then everything changed for me."

On professional front, Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. Katrina will next be seen in Gurmmeet Singh's horror comedy Phone Bhoot. The film, also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released on November 4th. Aside from that, Katrina will be seen in the upcoming action thriller Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, as well as in director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She will also appear in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

