Katrina Kaif Says We Can Make a Biopic on Rahul Dravid After Today’s Match as His Story Matches Chak De!

Katrina Kaif hails Rahul Dravid's hard work and wishes a biopic for him as his story matches to film Chak De!

India vs Australia Finale World Cup 2023 has stirred the atmosphere with excitement and anticipation. While cricket enthusiasts are currently immersed in the finale, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif revealed a few things about the coach Rahul Dravid. Like many, The Tiger 3 duo commends Rahul Dravid for being an outstanding mentor and guiding Team India. While Salman admires the 51-year-old for his fitness, Katrina on the other hand hails his spirit and calls a biopic for him as his story matches to film Chak De.

Katrina Kaif Feels Rahul Dravid’s Biopic Should be Made Like SRK’s Chak De

It has been 15 years since Chak De! India, people still can’t forget Shah Ruk Khan‘s character as Kabir Khan who played the coach of the Women’s Indian Hockey Team. The professionalism and dedication his character showed in the film for Team India is what truly remembered. At a promotional event, when the presenter asked Katrina if Dravid’s spirit was exactly what Chak De! stood for, she said yes, “Rahul Dravid sir has worked hard and after this match, we can make a biopic on him. His story matches Chak De! and he would be rewriting the history today.”

Salman Khan Calls Rahul Dravid The Fittest of All

Well, Salman on the other hand called Mr. Dependable the fittest of all. He admires the dedication and hard work the Indian coach does on himself. Salman added, “Rahul is so fit. He is so focused even today and that spirit of taking the cup back shows on his face. He is just there, standing tall to support and guide the team. Some so many other cricketers stop taking care of their fitness once they stop playing for the team, but Rahul just kept working on himself. He has this emotion that we didn’t get it but we’ll make this team get the cup back.”

Salman and Katrina ended the segment by saying that it’s the third Tiger for them at the Box Office and they wish we also get the World Cup for the third time!

