Katrina Kaif Scolds Paps For Clicking Her Pics While Her Exercise Routine: ‘Camera Neeche Rakho’

Katrina Kaif loses her cool at the paparazzi, asks them to put their camera down while she was exercising. Watch the video

Katrina Kaif Viral Video: Actress Katrina Kaif who is currently in Mumbai was spotted yesterday evening at a public jogger’s park with her good friend and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. She was in no mood to get clicked as it was not a usual outing. The actress was pissed with the camera persons who tried to record her while exercising in a park. In a video shared by Etimes, Katrina first tried to close the door of her car when she saw cameras coming her way. One of the paps asked her to stop and she then asked them to keep their cameras down. When she realised that she is still in the frame of the cameras, Katrina said, “Aap log camera neeche rakho, hum yahan exercise karne aaye hain. (Keep your cameras down, we are here to exercise).”

Katrina Kaif angrily said, “Agar aap aise karenge na…Camera neeche rakhiye aap (If you continue doing this…keep your cameras down),” and stepped out of the car without completing her sentence. She then walked away from the lenses as the paps apologised to her.

Watch Katrina Kaif scolding the paps

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in PhoneBhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. Her upcoming project will be with Farhan Akhtar. It’s a road trip film Jee Le Zara in which Katrina will feature alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She also has the third film in the hit Tiger franchise.