Katrina Kaif Seeks Fresh Challenges After Doing Repetitive Films In Bollywood, ‘Feeling Bored of Myself’, Watch

Katrina Kaif in a recent interview revealed that she might stop taking deals regarding her upcoming films. She also stated that she might look for a change in script that might give her a new perspective.

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif is a name that every single fan of the film industry very well knows of. The diva in conversation with Mid-Day revealed that she may not sign films that don’t get her any interest. The Bollywood diva also expressed that she won’t be looking forward to dealing with films repetitively. Katrina Kaif has been looking forward to working on a new genre where the focus is shifted towards action-thriller films especially women-centric action films, that might look like a good business in the film industry. Read along.

Katrina Kaif Feels ‘Bored Of Repetitive’ Films

During the conversation with Mid-Day, The Tiger 3 actress expressed, “I want to portray myself in a new way. The reason behind that is that I don’t want to repeat myself too much anymore because, in certain scenarios, I am feeling bored of myself (sic).” Kaif further stated, “If I am feeling bored of myself, I’m pretty sure the audience is going to be feeling bored. If I’m feeling repetitive, they’re going to feel it repetitive (sic).”

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s Video:

Katrina Kaif On Dealing Present Scenario

Continuing her conversation with the host, Katrina Kaif revealed, “That’s the instinct that I try to go by. It’s not out of trying to predict the future, its out of being genuine and honest to myself (sic).” Katrina further revealed, “In certain spaces, I’m questioning myself, ‘Am I feeling joy in this moment? Am I feeling alive here? Do I have something to give here?’ Something new to give to myself as an experience and something new to give to the film in that space (sic).”

She concluded her statement by saying, “This is a kind of period of a certain transition in a way. As in, we all need to evolve and change over the years. I’m not the same 19-year-old who came into the film industry (sic).”

Katrina Kaif’s Professional Front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The diva was earlier seen with Salman Khan featuring in the spyverse of Tiger 3. It is with noting that Katrina wants to work on a new genre focusing on women-centric film which may draw attention in the film industry.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif taking a break from the entertainment industry? Do you think the film industry should focus on women-centric action films? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bollywood!

