Katrina Kaif Sends Birthday Wishes to Rumoured ‘Devar’ Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal’s Brother

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif, who is rumoured to be dating actor Vicky Kaushal, wishes his brother Sunny Kaushal on her Instagram. Katrina took to her IG stories to share a pic of the Shiddat actor and wrote, "Happiest birthday @sunsunnykhez. May your day always be filled with sunshine, joy and love. Sunny's on the other hand, reposted her message on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you so much Katrina."

A few days ago, Sunny spilled some beans on Vicky Kaushal's dating rumours with Katrina Kaif. He jokingly remarked that he is not even seeing anyone. Sunny politely refused to make any comments and remarked that he would like to concentrate on questions made on him.

Last month, while speaking to E-Times, Sunny was asked about the whole Katrina-Vicky engagement rumours that did the rounds last month, he revealed how his family reacted to it. Speaking about the same he said, "That was so funny, we all were laughing. When we woke up and read the news, it was like a great laughter fest at home." Sunny Kaushal further said that he has met Katrina Kaif on several occasions and she is a sweet girl. "I've met her. When The Forgotten Army was released, she was there as she's a very good friend of Kabir Khan. So, I've met her a couple of times and she's very sweet."