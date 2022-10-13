Katrina Kaif Shares First Karwa Chauth Picture: Katrina Kaif recently shared her first Karwa Chauth picture with Vicky Kaushal’s family. Fans went gaga over Vickat’s chemistry and Katrina’s new avatar as the perfect desi bahu (daughter-in-law). In a series of pictures shared by the actor on her Instagram handle she is seen posing with Vicky and his parents. Katrina is also seen following the rituals in full swing festive mode as per the tradition. Netizens were bowled over Katrina’s gorgeous ethnic attire and her sweet family photo with Vicky’s parents.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Flaunts Red Sindoor, Wedding Chooda in Her First Karwa Chauth Pictures With Vicky Kaushal And His Parents

KATRINA KAIF FLOODED WITH BEST WISHES ON FIRST KARWA CHAUTH

The actor captioned her post as, “पहला #KarvaChauth ✨.” While Katrina is seen wearing a pink saree. Vicky dons a white kurta-pajama set. In a series of pictures shared by the Tiger-3 actor, she is also posing with Vicky’s parents Sam and Veena Kaushal. Friends and celebs from the industry commented on the photo. Karisma Kapoor commented, “Happy 1st Karvachauth ✨❤️🤗.” Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations so beautiful 😍.” Sunny Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend Sharwari Wagh commented, “❤️❤️.” While Illeana D’ Cruz, who is rumoured to be dating Katrina’s brother wrote, “Awwwww ♥️🧿.” A fan commented on the photo and wrote, “God bless you both 🙏 ❤️ and your family 👪 🧿🧿.” Another netizen commented, “Truly an amazing couple 😍❤️🧿.” Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 Highlights From Bollywood: Fabulous Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey And Neelam Kothari in Ethnic Attire - See Pics

CHECK OUT KATRINA KAIF’S INSTAGRAM POST:

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

