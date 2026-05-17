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Katrina Kaif shares glimpses of Vicky Kaushals birthday celebration with little angel Vihaan: Prayer, patience, and faith...

Katrina Kaif shares glimpses of Vicky Kaushal’s birthday celebration with ‘little angel’ Vihaan: ‘Prayer, patience, and faith…’

Katrina Kaif playfully reflected on how Vicky Kaushal has been her “pillar of strength, love, and light, with the patience of a saint. See pics from birthday celebration:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (PC_ Instagram)

Actor Katrina Kaif penned a heartfelt birthday note for her husband, Vicky Kaushal, sharing her candid thoughts about their companionship and bond over the years. Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted adorable pictures from Vicky’s intimate birthday celebration, which appeared to take place in a serene outdoor setting. One of the sweetest moments from the post featured the couple’s son, Vihaan, as Katrina and Vicky lovingly watched over him. She also shared a glimpse of Vicky’s birthday cake, which carried the message, “Happy Birthday Papa.”

Referring to the location that seemed special to the couple, Katrina wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyyyy… Same place, two years later, and so much has changed… Prayer, patience, and faith… And today, we celebrate your birthday with the greatest joy, along with our little angel… My heart is full and grateful.”

Katrina Kaif also playfully reflected on how Vicky Kaushal has been her “pillar of strength, love, and light, with the patience of a saint.” She further wrote, “I love you not only for who you are — an exemplary human being with integrity that is hard to find — but also because you patiently entertain the endless questions I ask you about things you possibly cannot know the answers to. Yes, you are now an expert on mythology, AI, waterproofing, makeup, health, business, all kinds of ‘what if’ situations, and everything in between.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



Adding a cute birthday wish for her husband, Katrina wrote, “For your birthday, I wish you a few extra moments and enough time for a black coffee (or two) between the moment you wake up and the time my questions begin.” Fans and friends from the industry quickly flooded the comment section with love and warm wishes for the couple. Actors Ananya Panday and Neha Dhupia also reacted to the post. Kareena Kapoor wrote, “So happy for you Kat and Vicky.”

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Also Read: On Vicky Kaushal’s birthday, his father Sham Kaushal writes emotional note: ‘Puttar, jor di jhappi…’

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal received birthday wishes from his father, Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal. “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. Always love, blessings & best wishes. Feeling so happy & blessed to have a son like u. Rab di meher bani rahe…. Jor di jhappi,” Sham Kaushal wrote on Instagram. Sunny also dropped a sweet birthday wish for him. “Happy birthday Meri jaan,” Sunny wrote alongside a playful picture of the brothers.

Also Read: Big update for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal fans, Love & War gets new release date, will now release on…

On the work front, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’, which will hit the theatres on January 21, 2027.

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