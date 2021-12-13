Katrina Kaif’s royal bridal entry: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been sharing their wedding and pre-wedding ceremony pictures that look no less than a dream. Remember in 2012 Katrina once revealed she wanted her wedding in a Haveli? She did it! Katrina shared a new set of pictures of her with her veeres (sisters) where the actor is seen making a royal and breathtaking bridal entry. From her full lehenga look to the beautiful ‘phoolon ki chadar’ the team bride used, we just cannot take our eyes off everything in the pics. Katrina looked pretty, gorgeous in a red Sabyasachi lehenga and her sisters were all colour-coordinated and wore pastel pink for the VicKat wedding.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's Cousin Who Refused ‘Wedding Rumours’, Now Shares Pics of Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal took to the comment section to reveal the moment when he, the groom and the family saw Katrina coming towards the mandap. It was an emotional moment for the Kaushals. Sunny wrote, "This moment was all tears 😭 ❤❤".

Katrina had captioned the post mentioning about her sisters, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way! 💕 ✨".

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s bridal entry:

Katrina Kaif’s designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee spilled some beans on the the star couple’s wedding day, he told a magazine that the bride and groom only saw each other’s outfits on the wedding day and added that it was beautiful to witness how in sync their visions were although his team worked on their ensembles separately.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a royal fort wedding in Rajasthan in presence of their family and friends on December 9.