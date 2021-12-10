Katrina Kaif’s sister welcomes Vicky Kaushal into family: Actor Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif welcomed her brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal into the family with a beautiful post. Sharing one of the pictures from the wedding on Instagram, Isabelle wrote how the entire family is so lucky to have witnessed the reunion of such lovely souls, and how they are lucky to have Vicky as part of their family now.Also Read - ‘Mrs. Kaushal Looks Amazing’: Fans in Awe as Just Married Katrina Kaif -Vicky Kaushal Leave From Jaipur in Private Plane- Watch Video

Isabelle shared a picture of Vicky and Katrina from their pheras and wrote, "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn't be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever❣️ @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 (sic)."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple took to social media in the evening to thank everyone for their best wishes and love. They shared multiple photos that spoke of love and bondings. Both the bride and the groom wore Sabyasachi outfits for the wedding and looked absolutely regal in their respective looks.

Earlier today, Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal also shared a post to welcome Katrina into the family. Addressing her as ‘parjai ji’ (sister-in-law in Punjabi), the actor wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji ♥️♥️ Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 💫♥️ (sic)”

Katrina and Vicky will be returning to Mumbai today. The couple has left Jaipur in a private plane. They will be beginning their post-wedding festivities in their new home in Mumbai. Congratulations to VicKat!