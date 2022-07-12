Katrina Kaif pregnancy news: Days after Alia Bhatt confirmed her pregnancy, news of Katrina Kaif also being pregnant resurfaced on internet! The ‘Sooryavanshi’ actress’ complete absence from public appearances, airport diaries and B-town parties has left fans wondering if the actress is indeed expecting! A report in etimes states that the actress’ disappearance hints that Katrina Kaif is expecting her first baby with husband Vicky Kaushal, according to netiznes.Also Read - Pregnant Sonam Kapoor To Have A Grand Baby Shower On Sunday, Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone To Attend: Report

In fact one of the user even suggested that the actress might announce the big news on her birthday this month, July 16. Some fans even speculated that pregnancy is the reason, Katrina is missing from star-studded lineup of ‘Koffee With Karan 7. Also Read - Ranbir, Alia And Team Brahmastra to Launch Kesariya Full Song on THIS Date - Check Out The Details

On a related note, Katrina Kaif was last at Karan Johar’s extravagant 50th birthday bash in May and since then the actress goes missing in public! Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif - List of Bollywood Stars And Their Quirky Superstitions

Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy has been a hot topic of B-town since the beginning of this year and despite of the actress & her family’s denial, India.com had previously confirmed that she is pregnant.

In an exclusive revelation a source close to the actor confirmed us that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expecting their first child together. Even though Katrina’s team denied, a source close to the actress told India.com exclusively, “Katrina is expecting baby and she is in her best phase of life with Vicky Kaushal. Her work is not getting hampered amid the pregnancy. Sometimes, her schedule changes keeping in mind her health and mood. Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas and enjoying this time”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also be seen in Merry Chritsmas alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi.