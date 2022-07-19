Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal in Maldives: Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The Bollywood couple along with few of their close friends jetted off to exotic Islands last week to celebrate Katrina’s birthday. The gang has been sharing pictures and videos from their trip on social media handles. Meanwhile, Katrina on Monday posted a stunning video of herself, where the Bollywood diva can be seen enjoying underwater swimming with her girl gang. Donning a black monokini, Kat went snorkeling in the blue ocean, the actress even spotted the Stingrays in the blue waters. She shared the video on her Instagram story which was later shared by many of her fan-clubs.Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal And Their Friends Enjoy Water Slide, Creates ‘Yeh Dosti’ Moment - Watch

Check out Katrina’s underwater video:



Katrina also posed with her girl gang and they were all smiles for the camera.

Meanwhile, Vicky also took to Instagram to share a video of them enjoying zip-lining and called it ‘the best part of life.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky and Katrina are joined by- Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Isabelle Kaif, Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur in the Island nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)



On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan. He is also working on Anand Tiwari’s next. Katrina, on the other hand, will star in ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupati in her kitty.