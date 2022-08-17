Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours sparked again after her yesterday’s airport look went viral. She wore a loose sweatshirt with baggy pants. For the last couple of months, Katrina and Vicky’s pregnancy rumours have been circulating. However, the couple has said nothing about this. The sources close to the actress had confirmed to us about Katrina’s pregnancy and since then fans have been waiting for the announcement. Now, it seems the day is closer. As per the reports in Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif might spill the beans about her pregnancy on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal Shares Hilarious Moments From VicKat’s Wedding, Here’s What he Told Pandit Ji

The report suggests that a source has revealed that Katrina and Vicky are private people and doesn’t like to share their life publically. But, Karan on his show might just ask Katrina about the pregnancy and she announce it! “Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are extremely private people and they will never really come out and speak about their personal lives like other celebrity couples. But they will definitely announce their first pregnancy soon. Katrina is extremely close to Karan. In fact, their love story started on the couch. And Katrina might spill the beans to the host of the show and we too are eagerly waiting to hear the happy news”, a source revealed the portal. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra Talk Love, Marriage And Manifestations

On the other hand, the same source revealed, “Katrina Kaif is right now focused on her career and is equally giving importance to her personal life. Right now, she is enjoying this phase as she always wanted to have a family of her own. Vicky is a perfect hubby to the actress and he is head over heels in love with her and vice versa.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours Again As She Gets Spotted At Airport In A Loose Outfit, Fans Say 'Hope They Announce Soon'

Well, we are just waiting for that big news!