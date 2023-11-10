Home

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif’s Towel Fight Scene From Tiger 3 Leads to Film Ban in Gulf Countries? Here’s What We Know

Katrina Kaif’s Towel Fight Scene From Tiger 3 Leads to Film Ban in Gulf Countries? Here’s What We Know

Tiger 3 is all set to be the big Diwali release this year and just two days before its release, the speculations are rife that it could face a ban in a few Gulf countries.

Katrina Kaif's Towel Fight Scene From Tiger 3 Leads to Film Ban in Gulf Countries? Here's What We Know

Tiger 3 ban: Tiger 3 is just two days away from hitting the screens but seems like there could be a dent in its big release worldwide. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer might face a ban in a few selective Gulf countries. There’s no official confirmation on the same yet but the internet is full of chatter about how these countries might object to a few scenes in the film.

Trending Now

Various reports suggest that the censor board will take its good time to pass the film because of a few scenes including Katrina‘s highly popular towel-fight scene. Oman, Kuwait and Qatar are the countries where the decision of the screening remains pending and the fans are praying hard to not miss on the fun this Sunday when the whole world witnesses the roar of the Tiger on screens.

You may like to read

Bollywood films which were banned in the Gulf countries

Earlier, films like Samrat Prithviraj, The Dirty Picture, Padmaavat, PadmanThe Kashmir Files, OMG and Bell Bottom faced a ban in many Gulf countries and couldn’t get the Censor certification for mass viewing. It is to be seen if history repeats itself with Tiger 3 as well. Meanwhile, apart from Katrina’s towel scene, showing terror activities in Pakistan via villain Aatish Rahmani aka Emraan Hashmi, is another scene which is in contention with the value system being promoted and observed in the Gulf countries.

Many social media users informed on X (formerly Twitter) that they can’t see Tiger 3 in advance bookings online. One user wrote, “Bhai Qatar me 30 min pehle tak coming soon show kar Raha tha advance booking me #Tiger3 lekin ab nahi show kar raha hai its true. Maine calls bhi kiye cinema halls me usnko bhi nahi pata kuch bhi (sic).” Another said, “Not whole Arabian Gulf states, just Oman & Qatar. The rest of the Gulf countries are fine, and the advance booking is in process (sic).” Check these tweets to know more about the issue:

#Tiger3 could face ban in Oman and Qatar due to some Insulting scenes against Pakistan 💥 So this time there’s no chance of peace , RAW, TIGER is coming all guns blazing against the ISI 🔥🔥#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/vxXCPULjHu — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) November 9, 2023

#Tiger3 has been banned in Oman & Qatar for a HUGE reason. To find out why, you’ll need to watch “TIGER-3”in your nearby cinema on 12th Nov !!!! HINT: PKMKB@BeingSalmanKhan #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/noVdqvLTMa — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) November 9, 2023

Tiger 3 shows Salman on a personal mission to Pakistan where Aatish is hellbent on taking revenge for something he might have unknowingly done in the past. Tiger aka Avinash Rathore will protect his family and also try to gain his respect back as India’s most trusted and heroic spy with the help of his buddies – Pathaan (SRK from Pathaan) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War). It will be interesting to see how the action takes this film ahead of the other spy movies in the YRF universe.

Meanwhile, the advance booking for the film in India already crossed Rs 12 crore by the end of Thursday. The Maneesh Sharma directorial has sold around 4.6 lakh tickets for the opening day. The collection will increase as the Diwali day nears but the Monday earnings are expected to be bigger than Sunday. What do you think about its opening day business? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.