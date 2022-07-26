Katrina Kaifand Vicky Kaushal, who have had an amazing vacation in the Maldives, are back in Mumbai and have kickstarted their work. Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Mera Naam in his pipeline and he will be joined by Ranbir Kapoor for a cameo role. If reports are to believed, Katrina Kaif is allegedly upset with makers decision of including her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Vicky’s next. The report read, “It is now learnt that Katrina Kaif is not too pleased with Ranbir Kapoor making a cameo in actor-husband Vicky Kaushal’s next, Govinda Naam Mera…”.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Clean-Shaven Look From 'Animal' LEAKED, Actor Shooting At Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace

Noting that Ranbir and Katrina broke up on a bad note, the report added, "While Kat is upset, doting hubby Vicky has taken the onus to calm down his wife and assure her that he will leave nothing to chance to ensure a perfect present and future."

Ranbir will be making a cameo in Govinda Mera Naam and the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. Govinda Mera Naam also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

However, there is no update from the production house on Katrina’s reaction. A Mid-Day report claims that Ranbir is set to appear in Govinda Mera Naam. This is the second time Ranbir Kapoor would be sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the second time since their superhit film Sanju.