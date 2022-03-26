Mumbai: B-town’s lovebirds and actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to make waves. The two enjoy an excellent fan base ever since they tied knots in December last year. The pictures from the wedding still make the rounds on the internet. Recently, Katrina and Vicky visited actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s home in Mumbai as they held hands and smiled for the paps. Other celebs including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Dino Morea, and Chunky Panday, film producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and his wife Dolly Sidhwani were also spotted at Farhan’s residenceAlso Read - KGF 2: Karan Johar to Host Grand Trailer Launch of Yash-Sanjay Dutt Starrer, Check Deets

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal looked stunning in their evening ensembles. Tiger 3 actor was slaying in a patterned little dress with an off-shoulder neckline. She parted her hair in the centre and kept her lovely, lustrous mane open. She wore glitzy makeup and finished off her look with a pair of brown heels. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, went for a laid-back look, wearing a white shirt with a pair of blue denim leggings. He completed his look with a pair of grey sneakers.

Check Katrina-Vicky’s Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans showered the comment section as soon as the pictures of the two went viral. One of the users wrote, “They both glowing.” While another user wrote, “They compliment each other so well jodi made in heaven.” KatVick fans dropped heart and fire emoji for the couple and well who doesn’t love them together.

While on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3 and Vicky Kaushal awaits the release of Laxman Utekar’s untitled film also starring Sara Ali Khan. The two have a couple of other projects in their pipeline.

Watch this space for more updates on Katrina and Vicky!