Bollywood Diwali Party: The talk of the B-town couple Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, who are rumoured to be getting married this year, were spotted outside Aarti Shetty’s Diwali party in Juhu. Both of them arrived at the bash separately and the paps were quick to spot them. Katrina looked beautiful in a shimmery peach saree with a silver blouse. She left her hair open and was seen opting for glam makeup. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was seen opting for a dark blue sherwani. He was all masked up while sitting in the backseat of his car. The hot couple partied with other celebrities and close friends Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Song Najaa Out: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Contemporary Dance on Catchy Beats Will Surely Make You Groove

Take a look at the pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Diwali:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted at Aarti Shetty’s Diwali party.

As per the reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot this year, fans can’t wait for more details about the big Bollywood wedding. The actors will get married in December and their wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and continue till December 7. Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur.

It was Katrina’s idea to choose the venue and Vicky was impressed with her choice. A source close to the actor said, ‘Katrina wanted to get married in a pakka Maharani style, adorned with the finest traditional Indian jewellery and bridal wear. She has been mesmerized by the culture of Rajasthan. It was a Rajasthani wedding that she had attended as a guest a few years ago and the grandeur of it all remained on her mind. She always knew that when she gets married, it will be in a similar fashion.’