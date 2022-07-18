Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Maldives pics: Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally shared a happy picture from their trip to the Maldives in which they are posing together. Twinning in white, Vicky and Kat look absolutely lovely as they posed in the sunshine in front of the vast Maldivian sea. While Kat is looking at her man in the photo, he is looking away from the camera.Also Read - Is Ileana D'Cruz Dating Katrina Kaif’s Brother Sebastian Laurent Michel? Here’s What We Know

The blue sky, the romantic smiles, the sprawling sea and their unkempt looks – everything about the picture speaks volumes of the love and bonding that Vicky-Katrina share. The actor simply shared the picture online by posting an 'infinity' sign in the caption of the post. Interestingly, the infinity symbol is associated with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's social media posts. It was also a prominent part of the couple's wedding photoshoot and their relationship. Those who know, know!

Check out Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s latest picture from the Maldives trip:

The couple went to the Maldives with their close friends and family members to ring in Katrina’s 39th birthday. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, his girlfriend Sharvari, and their friends – Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Ileana D’Cruz, Sebastian Kaif, Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar accompanied the couple on the trip.

The internet is full of the happy poses that the gang has been posting from the Maldives. While the girls shared a beautiful picture with everyone flashing their million-dollar smiles, the boys shared a group picture from the pool later. Vicky and Katrina are expected to be back in the bay today after which Katrina will begin the promotions of her upcoming horror comedy Phonebhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.