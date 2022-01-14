Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal’s First Lohri in 2022: Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot, the couple is surely leaving no chance to steal our hearts. Be it their mushy pictures that go viral in no time or their cute PDA on social media, the newly married couple has been in the news of the year. Notably, on Thursday everyone celebrated Lohri with great fervour and zeal, Katrina and Vicky were also all decked up for their first Lohri. Treating fans with pictures from lohri celebrations, Vicky wrote, ‘Happy Lohri’. Katrina looked stunning in a red suit with a black bomber jacket. She also wore a punjabi jutti to complete her festive look. Vicky Kaushal chose to stay basic and picked track pants-hoodie for the evening.Also Read - Lohri 2022: Bollywood And Punjabi Songs to Play During Celebration to Dance- See List

It was a special Lohri for Katrina Kaif as for newly bride, the harvest festival represents a grand occasion. Immediate family members are invited for feast and exchange of gifts. Once the party is over, Lohri is celebrated with traditional dancing and singing around the bonfire. Katrina and Vicky pose hand-in-hand as they pose near bonfire.

First Lohri Pics of VicKat: Katrina Turns Punjabi Bahu as She Poses With Vicky Near Bonfire

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 120 people including celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, etc.