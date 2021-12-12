Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s mehendi ceremony photos in Bollywood style: We still cannot get over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s beautiful smiles at haldi ceremony. But what grabbed our attention is this splendid mehendi that the gorgeous actor applied on her hands. Did you see VicKat’s recent mehendi photos shared by Mrs. And Mr. Kaushal yet? What makes us wonder is, where is Vicky Kaushal’s name written on it? The duo took to Instagram to bright our Sunday afternoon with colourful mehendi ceremony pics that look no less than a Bollywood film. Trust us.Also Read - Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Look Happily in Love As They Celebrate Haldi Ceremony Dressed in Sabyasachi - See Pics

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at Jaipur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9. The lavish wedding was attended by the family members and the close friends of the couple including Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur-Kabir Khan and Malavika Mohanan among others. As it can be seen in the pictures from mehendi and haldi ceremony, the wedding took place as per the Punjabi traditions and Katrina looked absolutely dreamy, dressed in a multi colour lehenga. Vicky wore a pista green colour kurta. In one of the pics, the groom was seen on his knees grooving a dance number with one hand on his waist and other had flowers where Kat was getting bridal henna done.

While sharing the pics on social media, Vicky-Katrina decided on to share the same caption that read, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar! 🕺🏽💃✨".

Have a look at the dreamy mehendi pics of VicKat:

Vicky and Katrina and are made in love and these crazy pics prove! Congratulations on your wedding. Happy married life!