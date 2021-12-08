Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Haldi Ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s families and friends continue to have a good time at their lavish wedding venue in Rajasthan. The couple celebrated two of their pre-wedding functions on Tuesday – Mehendi and Sangeet and on Wednesday, they are going to have an elaborate Haldi ceremony in which the bride and the groom are smeared with Haldi-paste as part of a pre-wedding ritual to make their skin radiate of love during the wedding.Also Read - India’s Most Searched Personalities on Internet 2021: From PM Modi, Aryan Khan To Sidharth Shukla Know Who Topped List | Watch Video

As per the news floating in the media, the Haldi celebration will begin at 11:30 am and will continue till evening. As more guests are expected to join Vicky and Katrina in the celebrations today, more dance performances are also lined-up. Apart from all the wedding festivities, the guests have been given a full holiday-like treatment. They have a line-up including sightseeing, a tiger safari for selected guests and games at the venue to have the maximum fun at the shaadi of the year. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone - Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Punjabi Brides on Their Big-Day

On Tuesday, as the couple had their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies, the entire Six Senses Fort Barwara was decked up in lights. While no video from inside the wedding is available considering the strict ‘no phone’ policy, the venue could be seen totally lit up from outside. Also Read - Vicky-Katrina Latest Wedding Updates: Sangeet and Mehendi Function Begins| Checkout Video

Check out Live Updates from the Haldi ceremony of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif here:

Live Updates

  • 9:45 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal residing in Rs 7 lakh suite at the fort | While Katrina Kaif resides in the most expensive suite at the Six Senses Fort Barwara called the Padmavati suite, Vicky Kaushal has been put at the Raja Mansingh suite. The tariff for both the suites is Rs 7 lakh per night and it has a private swimming pool, an attached garden and a sprawling view of the Aravalli hills.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    Mystery over Sharvari Vagh’s presence at Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding | Sharvari Vagh, who recently debuted in Bollywood with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 was also clicked at the Jaipur airport on Tuesday. Various reports suggested that she is one of the guests at the Vicky-Katrina wedding but netizens are confused about her presence at the shaadi considering she’s pretty new in the industry and hasn’t worked with either the bride or the groom.

    However, the rumours now suggest that she could just be dating Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal with whom she had worked in Amazon Prime Video series The Forgotten Army.
  • 9:17 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal honeymoon plans | It is also believed that while the couple doesn’t have time for a big honeymoon vacay, Vicky and Katrina might just enjoy a quick getaway in the Maldives. Their wedding festivities in Jaipur will be over by December 10 after which they are expected to have a reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. The stars might then leave for the Maldives.

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Bollywood guests at VicKat Wedding | As many as 50 guests landed in Jaipur on Tuesday to attend the wedding of the year. The rest of the guests including many Bollywood celebs are expected to fly to Jaipur today.