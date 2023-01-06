Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal Kickstart 2023 With The Blessings of Ganpati Bappa at Siddhivinayak Temple, See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for year ahead and thank for the year that has been.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making many beautiful appearances together. Now, they have kickstarted the new year 2023 with the blessings of Ganpati Bappa at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Dressed in a green salwar-suit, Katrina Kaif was seen folding her hands. She was accompanied by her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, and mother-in-law Veena Kaushal.

As soon as the pics went viral on social media, fans of Katrina praised her for her simplicity. Katrina and Vicky covered a yellow cloth wrapped around necks and even posed with a priest.

Check out their pictures here:

A fan commented on the post, “Katrina following & respecting Sanatana dharma more than other celebrities people who actually born & never followed it. Proud of her❤️”. Another fan said, “Kat dusre religion se belong karti h lekin dekho kitne acche se kitni khubsurati se usne hindu religion ko apna liya h❤️ aur dusri taraf kuch bollywood wale humare religion ke culture ko respect nhi karte h koi bolta h shivling pe doodh na daalo diwali mein patakhe na phodo karvachauth pe pati ke liye fasting na karo saale haram log bollywood ko bohot se controversial stars milenge par katrina kaif jaisi naik insaan kabhi nhi milegi”.

VicKat (as fans call them), celebrated the new year at the Jawai Leopard Sanctuary in Rajasthan. The two were spotted at the Jodhpur airport before Christmas, from where they made their way to Jawai by road and spent the next week there. They have a very beautiful connection with Rajasthan as the two got married there.