Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spent New Year's in Rajasthan, gazing at sunsets with sand around and love all over. Here are a few pictures from their romantic trip.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spent the New Year in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo now took to their social media accounts and shared a few glimpses of their vacation. The couple looked ethereal as they posed in the shining glow of the Jaisalmer sun. In one photo, Vicky hugs Kat, and the two gaze deep into the gorgeous view of the dunes, and in another, the latter clicks a selfie as he admires his no-filter beauty.

Vicky and Katrina returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. The duo looked rejuvenated and geared up to get back to the business. Katrina captioned her post, “Teen khoobsurat din (Three beautiful days) pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand (Love, rest, sunsets and winters)! New Year mana liya (celebrated New Year)…now it’s time for #MerryChristmas (referring to her upcoming movie)”.

The B-town couple posted a string of beautiful images that also highlighted Katrina sitting on the lap of her husband and admiring the sunset amidst the desert.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Post

Katrina Dazzles In Printed One Piece, Vicky Wears

Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a printed outfit in her pictures. The dress had a maroon, blue, and off-white check print with front button closures, a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a cinched waistline, a flowy skirt, and a long floor-length hem.

She chose not to wear any accessories and opted for darkened brows, glossy mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, dewy skin, and rouge on the cheekbones to complete her look. Her silky straight locks were left open with a center parting.

On the other hand, Vicky complemented his wife by wearing a green crew neck sweater with full-length sleeves and a relaxed fit. He paired the sweater with a white T-shirt and dark blue denim pants. To finish his look, he added a baseball cap, rugged beard, tinted sunglasses from Prada, and a messy hairstyle.

