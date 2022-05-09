Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are having the best time of their life as they are head over heels in love with each other. Ever since they got married at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, the couple is giving insights of their romance, holiday trips, etc. At present, VicKat is in the New York City and taking a stroll on the street, spread love and visit their favourite café to grab delicious pancakes.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Poses With Sasuma; Vicky Kaushal Wishes in Punjabi ‘Maawan Thandiyan Chawan’ on Mother’s Day - See Adorable Pics

Katrina and Vicky have shared cute pictures of them spending some quality time in New York. Katrina wore a parrot green shirt, blue jeans and a beige coat, whereas, Vicky was seen in a white T-shirt on blue jeans and a grey denim jacket with a cap. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Sugar rush."

A look at Vicky-Katrina’s holiday pictures:

Katrina's post showed their PDA moments from the city and she captioned her post, "The Home of Everything, my favourite place ever Bubby's." Mini Mathur, who is a close friend of Katrina, wrote, "Oooooh kat has reached her happy place – bubbys."

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming films include Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s rom-com with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama and Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.