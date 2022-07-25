Katrina-Vicky receive death threats: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have received a death threat from an unidentified person on social media. The news comes days after Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, received the same threats and the Mumbai Police increased their security. On Monday morning, the Mumbai police registered another case related to the threats to Bollywood celebs.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Get Goofy With Friends In NEW PICS From Maldives

As reported by news agency ANI, the police have begun their investigation against the person who issued death threats to star couple Katrina and Vicky. In a statement, Mumbai Police said, "Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police (sic)."

Maharashtra | Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police (File photos) pic.twitter.com/hQTaTMnB9a — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

The case was registered at the Santacruz police station after Vicky complained about the threats. He also alleged that the person has also been stalking and threatening Katrina on social media. “Case registered at Santacruz PS on the complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act. He complained that one person has been threatening & posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her (sic),” said the Mumbai police.

Neither Vicky nor Katrina has released any official statement on the threat yet. However, the police have begun the investigation. The fans have already started sending them good wishes and prayers for their safety. Watch this space for latest updates on the news!