Newly-married Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal are back in Mumbai had visited their new home. They had a private wedding in Rajasthan’s Six-Sense Fort Resort. It has been reported that before heading to their honeymoon, the newlyweds were bombarded with expensive gifts especially from Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Bollywood superstar Salman is known to for gifting expensive cars and therefore he sent a Rs 3 crore worth Range Rover car to Katrina and Vicky. We all know how close Salman and Katrina are. They have been co-actors and family friends since a long time now.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Blushes, Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'Baby' at Brahmastra Event - Watch Cute Viral Video

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor also gifted his ex-girlfriend Katrina a diamond necklace worth 2.7 crore rupees. Katrina Kaif’s another co-star Shah Rukh Khan gifted the newlyweds an expensive painting worth 1.5 lakh rupees. Katrina and SRK worked together a couple of films. The two are said to be good friends and have often been seen partying together. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Blushes While Posing With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Hand-in-Hand at Brahmastra Poster Launch | See Mushy Pics

Hrithik Roshan, who worked with Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang, is friends with both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. According to reports, Roshan gave Vicky a new BMW G310 R bike worth 3 lakh rupees. Also Read - Brahmastra Motion Poster: Ranbir Kapoor’s First Look as Shiva Unveiled Along With Release Date |Watch

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt gifted the couple a perfume basket worth lakhs of rupees.